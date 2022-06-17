Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

