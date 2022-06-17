Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.36 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

