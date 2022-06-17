Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 9.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.09. 2,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 779,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,051. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,376 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 331,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,020,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

