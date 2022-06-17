Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 2%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21). Approximately 198,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 203,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

