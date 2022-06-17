Reviewing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.32 -$8.88 million ($0.83) -7.41

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Volatility and Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Stitch Fix -4.13% -19.96% -10.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 116.52%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

