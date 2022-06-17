Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

RIO opened at GBX 5,381 ($65.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £87.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,683.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,502.78.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

