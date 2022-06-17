Rise Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

