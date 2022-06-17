Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

