Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

