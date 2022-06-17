Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,446 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,303 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.