Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,351 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

