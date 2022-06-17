Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

KBE stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

