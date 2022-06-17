Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

