Robert W. Baird Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.40.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.