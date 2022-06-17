Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.15.
AMD opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $12,348,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
