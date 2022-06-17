Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.15.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $12,348,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.