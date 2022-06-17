Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. Roku has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roku by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

