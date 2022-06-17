Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ROL opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

