Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

