Royal Bank of Canada Increases Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target to €6.80

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.80 ($7.08) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.13) to €9.00 ($9.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.90) to €7.55 ($7.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.60 ($6.88) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

