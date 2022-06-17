Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.62.

RGLD stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

