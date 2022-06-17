Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.52) to GBX 632 ($7.67) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.75.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 3,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.