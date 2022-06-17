SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.00.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 1.32 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is 4.52.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

