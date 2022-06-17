Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Saga Communications stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91.
Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.