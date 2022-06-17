Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

