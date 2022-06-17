Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

CRM stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,465. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

