Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €95.34 ($99.31) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($76.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.63 and its 200 day moving average is €110.81.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

