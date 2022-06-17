Savix (SVX) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $49,629.03 and $55.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 153,056 coins and its circulating supply is 71,022 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

