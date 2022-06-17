Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,253,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

