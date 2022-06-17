Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $518.15

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.15 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.23). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.23), with a volume of 184,094 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 548.06. The firm has a market cap of £833.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

