Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $518.15

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.15 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.23). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.23), with a volume of 184,094 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 548.06. The firm has a market cap of £833.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)
