Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.21. 15,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.49 and a 200-day moving average of $537.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

