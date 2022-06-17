Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

AWK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,738. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.92 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.