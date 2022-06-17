Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

UL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,708. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

