Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,926 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

