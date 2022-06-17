Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 542,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763,842. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

