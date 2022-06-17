Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.09. 125,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.74 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

