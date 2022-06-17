Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. 15,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.84 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

