SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a PE ratio of 370.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.
SDX Energy Company Profile (CVE:SDX)
Further Reading
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.