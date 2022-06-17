Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 46,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

