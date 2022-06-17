Secret Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.85 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $156.68 million and $8.85 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00209745 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009497 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00402906 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.