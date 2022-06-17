Security Financial Services INC. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,156,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.19. 385,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

