Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 14,316 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $61.47. 1,710,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,566,260. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

