Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 49,449 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,663. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

