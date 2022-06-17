Security Financial Services INC. Invests $548,000 in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BATS:VFQY traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 13,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

