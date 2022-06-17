Security Financial Services INC. Invests $6.60 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 935,974 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

