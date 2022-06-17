Security Financial Services INC. Invests $861,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.08. 102,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,984. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

