Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 245,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.