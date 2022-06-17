Security Financial Services INC. Takes $4.91 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.36 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

