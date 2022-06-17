Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.80. 123,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.28. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

ACO.X has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

