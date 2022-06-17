Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) PT Raised to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.