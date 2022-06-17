Shard 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $574,622.32 and approximately $41.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.