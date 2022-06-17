Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.15 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ONTO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,192. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

